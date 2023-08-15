Punjab commemorates the 76th Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The heartland of Pakistan, Punjab, pulsated with an exuberant display of national fervor today as it celebrated the 76th Independence Day with an unmatched enthusiasm that transcended geographical boundaries.

On the orders of the caretaker chief minister, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with immense enthusiasm throughout the province.

In this regard, flag hoisting and various other ceremonies were held in all divisions, districts and tehsils of the province. A solemn tribute was paid to the founding fathers and to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Movement's martyrs who laid their lives for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The central event took place at the provincial seat of government in Lahore, where caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unfurled the national flag at Hazoori Bagh.

Students from educational institutions presented patriotic songs, adding to the patriotic fervor of the occasion. A diverse cross-section of society converged to extend their heartfelt homage to the national heroes.

Unity surged across the province as the populace wholeheartedly embraced the celebrations, an unequivocal testimony to their unwavering recognition of the indomitable spirits that guided the nation's inception.

In connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, a ceremony was also held at the Directorate General Public Relations Department in Lahore. DGPR Rubina Afzal, accompanied by officers, marked the occasion by cutting a celebratory cake. Later, a tree was planted on the premises of the DGPR office, symbolizing growth and renewal.