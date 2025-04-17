Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that essential health measures are being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide better healthcare services to the people of the province

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) on Thursday.

During the meeting, the services of all former Directors General of PHOTA were acknowledged and appreciated. The minister emphasized the need for strict enforcement of the law against those involved in the illegal trade of human organ transplantation. He instructed PHOTA to actively pursue the amendment bill and intensify its vigilance operations.

“The performance of PHOTA’s vigilance cell has been commendable, and we are going to tighten the noose around the elements running this illegal business,” said the minister.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to healthcare reforms, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that flagship programs such as the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Dialysis Program, and Special Initiative for Transplant Program are among the top priorities of the Punjab government.

He also directed PHOTA to establish a registry of organ donors, strengthen coordination with transplant authorities in other provinces, and activate its sub-offices across the province. PHOTA has been assigned key responsibilities under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program to ensure quality treatment and care.

Director General PHOTA Professor Muhammad Amir Zaman Khan was directed to play a proactive role in these efforts.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, President Pakistan Medical Association Dr. Muhammad Izhar Chaudhry, Professor Shahzad Anwar, Chairman board SIMS Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Deputy Secretary Hafiz Irfan, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, Principal Sargodha Medical College Professor Muhammad Waris Farooqa and other senior officials.