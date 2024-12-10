Punjab committed to long-term partnership with China: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her government’s

resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with China in various sectors.

"We value in high esteem our deep-rooted friendship with China”, she said

during her meeting with Vice Minister of the International Department of

Communist Party of China Ms. Sun Haiyan and other officials.

She said: ”We cannot forget the role of Communist Party of China in strengthening

bilateral relations.” She highlighted, ”We will welcome China’s cooperation in the

fields of climate change, waste management, agriculture and youth development”.

The CM stressed the need for further expanding and strengthening comprehensive

partnership with China, and proposed to forge twin provinces and twin cities for

the purpose. She offered full cooperation to facilitate Chinese investment in Punjab.

Earlier, a special lunch was hosted in the honor of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam

Nawaz Sharif, where officials of the International Department of Communist Party

of China warmly welcomed her and her delegation.