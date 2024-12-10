Punjab Committed To Long-term Partnership With China: Maryam Nawaz
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reaffirmed her government’s
resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with China in various sectors.
"We value in high esteem our deep-rooted friendship with China”, she said
during her meeting with Vice Minister of the International Department of
Communist Party of China Ms. Sun Haiyan and other officials.
She said: ”We cannot forget the role of Communist Party of China in strengthening
bilateral relations.” She highlighted, ”We will welcome China’s cooperation in the
fields of climate change, waste management, agriculture and youth development”.
The CM stressed the need for further expanding and strengthening comprehensive
partnership with China, and proposed to forge twin provinces and twin cities for
the purpose. She offered full cooperation to facilitate Chinese investment in Punjab.
Earlier, a special lunch was hosted in the honor of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam
Nawaz Sharif, where officials of the International Department of Communist Party
of China warmly welcomed her and her delegation.
Recent Stories
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shazia Mari inaugurates pediatric ICU and hemophilia ward at civil hospital Sanghar5 minutes ago
-
SCP rejects petition to shift Founder PTI to KP5 minutes ago
-
'Open Day' held at Governor House to resolve problems6 minutes ago
-
Recruitment process to be completed transparently: DPO Tank15 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against profiteers, AC City16 minutes ago
-
PTA launches Cybersecurity awareness week 202425 minutes ago
-
Court grants FIA two-day remand of five culprits in APP fake appointments case26 minutes ago
-
Wani for emergence of solid human rights culture, ensuring its respect26 minutes ago
-
Senator visits Siddique-ul- Farooq’s home on behalf of prime minister36 minutes ago
-
Chicken corn soup spots in capital warm hearts, taste buds as winter sets in46 minutes ago
-
On Int'l HR Day, DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to rights, freedoms of all individuals46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank provides services in 23 emergencies in last week46 minutes ago