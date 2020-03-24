UrduPoint.com
Punjab Confirms First Death Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Punjab confirms first death due to Coronavirus

The tally of confirmed cases rises to 908 in Pakistan, with Sindh at the top with 394 among all other provinces.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2020) A first patient of Coronavirus died in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid confirmed here on Tuesday.

Afrasiyab, 57 year-old, who was admitted to special isolation ward at Mayo Hospital died of Coronavirus.

Death toll reached to seven after Afrasiyab death at Mayo Hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid confirmed the first death in Punjab and appealed to the citizens to stay indoors and adopt precautionary measures to keep themselves safe.

The tally of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country rose to 908 in different parts of the country.

According to Punjab Health department, there were total 265 cases in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar asked the citizens to stay indoors and help each other in fight aganst Coronavirus. He extended for another 14 days lockdown across Punjab.

Sindh is yet the most affected province by Coronavirus in the country as there are 394 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There are total 130 confirmed cases yet in Karachi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department officials said that the number of cases in the province were 38 after four new patients were reported earlier this weeks. However, there were 80 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Balochistan government officials, there were 108 cases in the province. In Islamabad, 15 people contracted virus but they were shifted to isolated wards for their treatment. One case emerged in Azad Jammu & Kashmir where the officials banned all kind of transportation for safety and security.

The official figures show that at least six people died of the virus as patient died in Balochistan. Balochistan government spokesperson also confirmed the first death.

A doctor also embraced martyrdom after he contracted virus while saving others from it in Gilgit-Baltistan.

