Punjab Cooperatives Dept To Strengthen Workforce, Enhance Efficiency
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Secretary Cooperatives Department Punjab, Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, has reaffirmed that addressing the human resource shortage and improving departmental efficiency remains a top priority.
Speaking at a departmental meeting, Dr Qazi announced that 41 sub-inspectors are being recruited, with recommendations already received from the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). These officers will soon assume their responsibilities, bolstering the department’s operational strength. Additionally, they will undergo professional training to equip them with necessary skills to modernise operations and improve service delivery.
The secretary emphasised the implementation of comprehensive policies to enhance the department’s overall performance.
He highlighted significant reforms aimed at ensuring transparency and efficiency in cooperative societies. A key initiative in this regard is the introduction of a digital system for the registration and governance of cooperative housing societies, which aims to reduce corruption risks and streamline administrative processes.
Dr. Qazi added that a well-defined code of conduct has been enforced to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in cooperative societies, thereby strengthening the democratic process. He reiterated the department’s commitment to public service, assuring that all available resources are being utilised to safeguard the rights of cooperative members and improve governance standards.
