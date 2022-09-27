UrduPoint.com

Punjab Council Of Arts Observes World Tourism Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Punjab Council of Arts observes World Tourism Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division in collaboration with the district administration and University of Sargodha observed the World Tourism Day here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, short video, painting competitions and an exhibition of artworks based on creativity were also organized.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq was the chief guest while Assistant Director Punjab Council of the Arts Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, In charge Institute of Art and Design Sargodha University Bushra Gul and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Tasmia Arif won the first position, Fatima Ghani second and Noor Al Huda third in painting competition while Faseeh Shah got the first position, Muhammad Shoaib second and Shafqat remained third in short video.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq distributed certificates among theposition holders.

