Punjab Council Of Arts Says Steps Being Taken For Artists' Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Punjab Council of Arts says steps being taken for artists' welfare

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Senior Member board of Management Committee Prof Dr Riaz Majeed said on Friday the Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division was taking all possible steps for cultural development and welfare of artists in the district.

Chairing the 3rd meeting of the Faisalabad Arts Council Board of Management Committee, he said all energies would be utilised to highlight historical heritage of Faisalabad division at the world level. Registration of artists and medical funds for poets, writers and people related to the art and craft would also be started, he added.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council Abrar Alam briefed the meeting on the proposed cultural activities at the arts council and the decisions made in the previous meeting.

It was decided that a documentary based on the history, prominent personalities and cultural heritage of Faisalabad would be produced. In order to improve the ongoing art classes, publicity would be made through social media, cable networks and other means of advertisements.

Public Relations Director Khurshid Jilani, Dr. Jafar Hassan Mubarak, a well-known travel writer, Prof. Tehmina Afzal, Ahmed Niazi well-known playwright and others were present.

