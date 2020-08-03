UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Council Of Arts To Hold Photographic Exhibition In Connection With Youme-e-Istehsal

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Punjab Council of Arts to hold photographic exhibition in connection with Youme-e-Istehsal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi will hold photographic exhibition in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal against India here on Tuesday.

According to the Deputy Director of Punjab Council of the Arts, wife of Hurriat Leader Yasin Malik, Mushal Hussain Mulick will inaugurate the exhibition.

Related Topics

India Punjab Wife Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

26 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al A ..

26 minutes ago

‘Welcome to world’s exclusive nuclear club’: ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch vi ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.