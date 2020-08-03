Punjab Council of Arts to hold photographic exhibition in connection with Youme-e-Istehsal

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi will hold photographic exhibition in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal against India here on Tuesday.
According to the Deputy Director of Punjab Council of the Arts, wife of Hurriat Leader Yasin Malik, Mushal Hussain Mulick will inaugurate the exhibition.