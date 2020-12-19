Punjab Council of the arts arranges ceremony to mark Christmas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Council held a cake cutting ceremony at Punjab Council of the arts to mark the eve of Christmas.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Sheikh Rashid Hafeez said inter-religion harmony among different religions was the guarantee of strong Pakistan.

Islam is a religion of peace, which gives others religion complete religious freedom.

Pakistan is a peaceful country, where all religious minorities living in peace, he added.

Director Waqar Ahmed said that, Pakistani is a peaceful society where all citizens have complete right like freedom of speech, education and more irrespective of their religion.

A number of people from Christian community attend the ceremony. At the end of the ceremony Christmas cake was also cut.