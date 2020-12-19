UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Council Of The Arts Arranges Ceremony To Mark Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Punjab Council of the arts arranges ceremony to mark Christmas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Council held a cake cutting ceremony at Punjab Council of the arts to mark the eve of Christmas.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Sheikh Rashid Hafeez said inter-religion harmony among different religions was the guarantee of strong Pakistan.

Islam is a religion of peace, which gives others religion complete religious freedom.

Pakistan is a peaceful country, where all religious minorities living in peace, he added.

Director Waqar Ahmed said that, Pakistani is a peaceful society where all citizens have complete right like freedom of speech, education and more irrespective of their religion.

A number of people from Christian community attend the ceremony. At the end of the ceremony Christmas cake was also cut.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Christmas Rashid Christian All From

Recent Stories

Family Policies Coordination Council discusses pro ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai has 401 active licences in fisheries sector, ..

33 minutes ago

UAEJJF signs landmark agreement with Israeli Jiu-J ..

48 minutes ago

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

1 hour ago

UAE Government joins Agile Nations Network

1 hour ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.