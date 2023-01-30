UrduPoint.com

Punjab Council Of The Arts(PAC) Holds Folk Musical Night

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) organized a folk musical night on the 2nd day of the Gandhara Festival 2023, held at Gandhara Art Village Taxila

Sain Zahoor, Muhammad Hamza, Samina Khan, Syeda Bushra and other singers performed in the folk musical night.

While addressing the audience of the folk night, Chief guest Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that "Gandhara", the great centre of world cultural heritage, was a region of different religions and "We are the heirs and trustees of this civilization." He said that the message of peace, tolerance and love for humanity would be spread through these fairs while this land had nurtured the well-known and reliable civilizations of the world, and they have highlighted scientific, literary and cultural phenomena.

Waqar informed that PAC Rawalpindi had organized the first two days of the Gandhara Festival 2023 under the ADP programme.

He added that the second opening of the festival would be held on Tuesday at the PAC Rawalpindi at 2 pm.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chataha, will be the chief guest at the opening along with the Malaysian High Commissioner.

He said that the famous Singer Fazal Jatt would stage the Dastan Goi program in his traditional style. At the same time, book fairs, Artisan at work, Gandhara Art Exhibition, and Gandhara Paintings would also be showcased at the Council's premises.

He added that the traditional food and kids zone will open for the general public until February 4, he added.

