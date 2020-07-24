Punjab COVID-19 cases decreases to 294

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 5 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 91,423 after registration of 294 new cases till Friday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2105 in the province.

As many as 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 6 in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi,16 in Jehlum,1 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal, 17 in Gujranwala,7 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal,31 in Gujrat, 6 in Mandi Bahauddin,15 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 15 in Faisalabad,1 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,10 in Toba Tek Singh,12 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sargodha, 2 in Khoshab, 2 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Bahawalpur, 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Layyah,5 in Sahiwal and 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 678,010 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 68,439 confirmed cases were recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.