UrduPoint.com

Punjab CS Asks Department To Step Up Efforts Against Polio, Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Punjab CS asks department to step up efforts against polio, dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab chief secretary has directed all relevant departments to step up efforts for eradication of dengue and polio and ensure implementation of the guidelines issued in this regard.

He gave this directions while presiding over a meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, to review the anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns in the province. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of various departments and health officials attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

The chief secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to personally oversee the anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns in their districts. He said that special attention should be paid to monitoring and surveillance in the high-risk districts of Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He also sought a report from the health department regarding the districts that failed in Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) of the last anti-polio campaign. He said that continuation of joint efforts was necessary for complete elimination of dengue and polio.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to the Health Department regarding setting up a Calendar of anti-dengue activities. The meeting was briefed that a special anti-polio campaign is underway in five districts including Lahore and Faisalabad. The special campaign was started after confirmation of polio-virus in two environmental samples in Lahore last month. About 68 per cent of the vaccination target has been achieved during the ongoing drive. The meeting was told that field teams had started anti-dengue activities across the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Polio Punjab Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of &#039;Thank Yo ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of &#039;Thank You&#039; award

6 minutes ago
 Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.