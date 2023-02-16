Punjab CS asks department to step up efforts against polio, dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab chief secretary has directed all relevant departments to step up efforts for eradication of dengue and polio and ensure implementation of the guidelines issued in this regard.

He gave this directions while presiding over a meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, to review the anti-dengue and anti-polio campaigns in the province. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of various departments and health officials attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

The chief secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to personally oversee the anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns in their districts. He said that special attention should be paid to monitoring and surveillance in the high-risk districts of Lahore and Rawalpindi.

He also sought a report from the health department regarding the districts that failed in Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) of the last anti-polio campaign. He said that continuation of joint efforts was necessary for complete elimination of dengue and polio.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to the Health Department regarding setting up a Calendar of anti-dengue activities. The meeting was briefed that a special anti-polio campaign is underway in five districts including Lahore and Faisalabad. The special campaign was started after confirmation of polio-virus in two environmental samples in Lahore last month. About 68 per cent of the vaccination target has been achieved during the ongoing drive. The meeting was told that field teams had started anti-dengue activities across the province.