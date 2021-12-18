UrduPoint.com

Punjab CS Asks Secretaries To Allocate A Hour For Public Daily

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all administrative secretaries to allocate one hour from 10 to 11am daily for people to listen to their problems related to their departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all administrative secretaries to allocate one hour from 10 to 11am daily for people to listen to their problems related to their departments.

He issued the directive while presiding over the secretaries' conference at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The CS said that officers should use their authority to bring convenience to people and ensure merit and transparency in their respective departments. He said that the administrative secretaries should provide tenure security to the officers of their field formations and issue the transfer order before the stipulated period only over corruption or poor performance. He said that there should be no delay in the cases of departmental promotions.

"The administrative secretaries should hold regular meetings of the committees set up for departmental promotions. The meeting of provincial selection board would be held regularly after every two months," he added.

The chief secretary asked the officers to perform their duties without any fear, saying that they would be given full freedom to work but there would also be accountability. He said that the performance of the administrative secretaries would be assessed quarterly through an online portal.

He added that key performance indicators (KPIs) have been issued in this regard.

The Secretary Services briefed the meeting that the KPIs include internal accountability, monitoring, and evaluation, human resource development, utilization of uplift funds during the fiscal year, and settlement of audit paras. He mentioned that disposal of disciplinary and pension cases, implementation of policy directives, instructions of Federal and provincial governments, integrity, efficiency, improvement in policy, regulatory framework, service delivery, innovativeness, punctuality, effectiveness, and quality of monitoring and evaluation of the department, its attached institutions and autonomous bodies are also among the parameters.

The CS said that the pending work orders of schemes under the annual development programme be issued immediately. He said that the implementation of the annual development programme should not be affected due to complicated procedures. He also issued instructions regarding expeditious disposal of pending pension cases.

The meeting reviewed the situation of dengue, Covid, and the resolution of complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. The administrative secretaries of all departments attended the meeting.

