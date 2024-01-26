Open Menu

Punjab CS Directed To Suspend RO For Political Rally Attendance

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Punjab CS directed to suspend RO for political rally attendance

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered Punjab Chief Secretary to suspend Assistant Commissioner, Kasur the Returning Officer of PP-178, Kasur-IV, for attending a political party's election rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered Punjab Chief Secretary to suspend Assistant Commissioner, Kasur the Returning Officer of PP-178, Kasur-IV, for attending a political party's election rally.

The ECP spokesperson stated that the commission has instructed Punjab Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the conduct of Assistant Commissioner (HR&M), Kasur, and instruct him to report to the Services and General Administration department for violating rules.

Abdul Hafeez Baqapuri, District education Officer (Elementary Education Male) Kasur, has been appointed as the new Returning Officer for PP-178 Kasur IV, replacing the suspended officer.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Kasur PP-178

Recent Stories

"Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committe ..

"Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committee" constituted to facilitate i ..

23 seconds ago
 European stocks rally, but Wall Street and Hong Ko ..

European stocks rally, but Wall Street and Hong Kong fizzle

25 seconds ago
 Flag march for election security

Flag march for election security

27 seconds ago
 Motorway close, open routes as per fog intensity

Motorway close, open routes as per fog intensity

4 minutes ago
 SC permits two PTI candidates to contest elections

SC permits two PTI candidates to contest elections

4 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR meets SCCI delegation

Chairman FBR meets SCCI delegation

4 minutes ago
Sincere leadership imperative to steer country out ..

Sincere leadership imperative to steer country out of crises: Rana Sana Ullah

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Ja ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan visit PIMS to review medical ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends Chinese ..

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends Chinese New Year celebrations

29 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab hails NSPP for producing high-cali ..

Governor Punjab hails NSPP for producing high-calibre civil servants

29 minutes ago
 Lahore police demonstrate remarkable performance d ..

Lahore police demonstrate remarkable performance during caretaker govt's tenure: ..

29 minutes ago
 SC allows Pervaiz Elahi to contest election from P ..

SC allows Pervaiz Elahi to contest election from PP-32

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan