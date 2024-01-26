Punjab CS Directed To Suspend RO For Political Rally Attendance
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 09:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered Punjab Chief Secretary to suspend Assistant Commissioner, Kasur the Returning Officer of PP-178, Kasur-IV, for attending a political party's election rally.
The ECP spokesperson stated that the commission has instructed Punjab Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the conduct of Assistant Commissioner (HR&M), Kasur, and instruct him to report to the Services and General Administration department for violating rules.
Abdul Hafeez Baqapuri, District education Officer (Elementary Education Male) Kasur, has been appointed as the new Returning Officer for PP-178 Kasur IV, replacing the suspended officer.
