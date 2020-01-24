Punjab CS, IGP discuss administrative, law & order with Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan and IG Punjab Police Shoaib Dastagir called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan and IG Punjab Police Shoaib Dastagir called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office, here on Friday.

Principal Secretary to CM Punjab was also present on the occasion.

Matters related to the administrative affairs, measures taken for providing relief and law and order situation of the province came under discussion.

Usman Buzdar said "both police and administration are my teams and we have to move ahead in the journey of progress and development of the province collectively". He said that police and administration should work impartially as they have full support of the Punjab government.

It was decided in the meeting that all necessary steps for providing relief to people would be taken. The chief minister ordered for initiating crackdown on those involved in creating artificial price-hike throughout the province without any discrimination and to continue operation against illegal profiteers and hoarders.

He said that the government would take along all stakeholders in the process of public service as serving people is our only agenda. He ordered for taking action against criminal elements without any discrimination as safeguarding life and property of people is basic responsibility of the police.