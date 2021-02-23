Punjab CS, IGP review action against land mafia in Gujranwala division

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani chaired a video-link meeting here on Tuesday to review action taken against the land mafia so far.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riaz Nazir Gara, along with other officers, attended the meeting.

The chief secretary directed the participants that solid action should be taken against the land mafia. He said that the lands and properties of government, non-government and overseas Pakistanis under illegal occupants must be got vacated without any discrimination.

The commissioner and the RPO told the meeting that a total of 34,462 kanals of land worth Rs 32 billion had been got vacated from land grabbers in Gujranwala division. They said that the land retrieved from land grabbers include 33,641 kanals of government lands with a total value of over Rs 27.6 billion, 821-kanal belonged to overseas Pakistanis, which was estimated at more than Rs 4 billion value.

The RPO said 80 persons involved in land grabbing had been arrested in the division. He said that all government agencies would have full support of the police in further operations, in this regard.

