Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited Gujranwala, Gujarat and Mandi Bahauddin to review arrangements at the points set up for provision of free flour to deserving people under the Ramzan Package.

The chief secretary said that distribution of free flour under the Ramzan package was a big initiative of the government. He directed the officers to make special arrangements to maintain discipline at the flour points and complete the process of flour distribution in minimum possible time to avoid rush.

He appealed to the citizen to cooperate with the district administration. He also issued orders to increase the number of flour distribution staff at the trucking points.

The chief secretary said that flour was being provided to the citizens at the centers with respect, adding that special attention should be paid to the convenience of the elderly.

He said that distribution of free flour would continue for the whole month of Ramzan, and people could easily get three bags of flour anytime during this period. He said that 130,000 bags of flour were distributed among the deserving people in Mandi Bahauddin on Wednesday. He mentioned that there would be no compromise on the quality and weight of flour.

He also inspected an under-construction road from Mandi Bahauddin to Sarae Alamgir. He said that development schemes should be completed within the time frame and the quality and speed of construction work should be improved.