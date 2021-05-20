UrduPoint.com
Punjab CS Opens Vaccine Centre At Civil Secretariat

Punjab CS opens vaccine centre at Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Jawad Rafiq Malik Thursday inaugurated a corona vaccination centre at the Civil Secretariat Lahore.

He visited all sections of the facility and reviewed the process of registration, screening and vaccination.

The chief secretary said the Civil Secretariat employees would be able to avail the facility of vaccination more smoothly at the centre, adding that the number of vaccination centres was being increased for convenience of citizens.

During the visit, the additional chief secretary and secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare gave a detailed briefing to the CS.

