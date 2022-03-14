UrduPoint.com

Punjab Cultural Day Celebrated In Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, Punjab Cultural Day was celebrated on Monday here at government offices and other places.

In this regard, cultural events were organized under the supervision of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

On the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day, officers and employees of government departments were dressed in cultural clothes.

A Cultural Walk of students from Government Sadiq Dan High school Bahawalpur was taken out from Farid Gate.

The officers and staff of various departments, political and social leaders, students, teachers, members of civil society, and media representatives participated in the walk.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town hosted a grand event on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day in which a model village depicting Punjab culture was put on display.

A cultural show was also be organized on this day at Farid Park Commercial Area. Handicrafts and food stalls were also part of the event besides Cholistani and local artists gave live performances.

