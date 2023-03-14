UrduPoint.com

'Punjab Cultural Day' Celebrated In Distt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

'Punjab Cultural Day' celebrated in distt

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :'Punjab Cultural Day' was celebrated with full zeal and fervor here on Tuesday.

Various events were held in connection with the day. The main event was held at Farid Park Satellite Town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the Punjab Cultural Day by cutting the ribbon at Farid Park.

Beautiful handicrafts were displayed by Punjab Arts Council, Parks, and Horticulture Authority, school education Department, Colleges, and Private Schools. In the handicraft stalls, samples of pottery, embroidery, and art pieces were presented.

A puppet show was also presented by School Education Department on the occasion.

Camel and horse dances were presented and beautiful flower stalls were also decorated by the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Children of the Child Protection Bureau presented a welcome song at the opening ceremony.

DC in his address said, "The youth will get to know a lot about Punjab culture through such events." He congratulated the relevant departments for organizing the 'Punjab Cultural Day'.

A cultural walk was also taken out in connection with the day.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Event

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.