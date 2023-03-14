'Punjab Cultural Day' celebrated in distt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :'Punjab Cultural Day' was celebrated with full zeal and fervor here on Tuesday.

Various events were held in connection with the day. The main event was held at Farid Park Satellite Town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the Punjab Cultural Day by cutting the ribbon at Farid Park.

Beautiful handicrafts were displayed by Punjab Arts Council, Parks, and Horticulture Authority, school education Department, Colleges, and Private Schools. In the handicraft stalls, samples of pottery, embroidery, and art pieces were presented.

A puppet show was also presented by School Education Department on the occasion.

Camel and horse dances were presented and beautiful flower stalls were also decorated by the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Children of the Child Protection Bureau presented a welcome song at the opening ceremony.

DC in his address said, "The youth will get to know a lot about Punjab culture through such events." He congratulated the relevant departments for organizing the 'Punjab Cultural Day'.

A cultural walk was also taken out in connection with the day.