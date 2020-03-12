UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Cultural Day Celebrations On March 14: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:59 PM

Punjab Cultural Day celebrations on March 14: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday gave approval for celebrating Punjab Cultural Day on March 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday gave approval for celebrating Punjab Cultural Day on March 14.

According to a handout, cultural shows would be organised at district and divisional levels under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department.

Folk artists would present the culture of Punjab.

The CM said that the purpose of the event celebrations was to promote love, brotherhood and unity among masses.

He said that Punjab culture had its own distinct uniqueness and the day would be celebrated enthusiastically.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab March Event Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

46 minutes ago

Passenger Vessel Quarantined in Greece Over Corona ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland Confirms 4th COVID-19 Death - Health A ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Flame Lit in Greece as COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Spring festival sports events under way in full sw ..

2 minutes ago

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Global C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.