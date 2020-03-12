Punjab Cultural Day celebrations on March 14: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday gave approval for celebrating Punjab Cultural Day on March 14

According to a handout, cultural shows would be organised at district and divisional levels under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department.

Folk artists would present the culture of Punjab.

The CM said that the purpose of the event celebrations was to promote love, brotherhood and unity among masses.

He said that Punjab culture had its own distinct uniqueness and the day would be celebrated enthusiastically.