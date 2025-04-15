Open Menu

Punjab Cultural Day Observed At PGCN

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In connection with Punjab Cultural Day, a vibrant and socially rich event was organized by the Postgraduate College of Nursing Punjab to highlight the essence of Punjabi heritage and familiarize the younger generation with its legacy.

DG Nursing Punjab, Ms. Tahira Parveen was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the ceremony. Assistant Director General Nursing Punjab, Mrs. Shaheen Kausar accompanied by the Principal Saeeda Waheed College of Nursing, Mrs. Misbah Zafar, visited a variety of traditional food stalls set up by the students and appreciated the display of regional games and prominent cultural characters.

The guests extended their heartfelt appreciation to Principal Mrs Razia Bano, instructors including MRS Memoona Sattar, Mrs Nazia Hanif, Mrs Farzana Kosar, Mrs Attyiam Mrs Sobia, Mrs Ishrat Chaudhry, Mrs Shahida & Mrs Nasreen Ghazi & MRS Memoona Sattar and students for their commendable efforts in presenting an outstanding tribute to Punjabi Culture.

Addressing the ceremony DG Nursing Punjab Ms. Tahira Parveen emphasized that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz holds a deep affection for Punjabi culture and under her able leadership such celebrations are being held for the first time.

