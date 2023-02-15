UrduPoint.com

Punjab Cultural Day To Be Celebrated On March 14: Caretaker Provincial Minister For Information And Culture Amir Mir

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 09:16 PM

A meeting was held at the Alhamra Arts Council under the chairmanship of Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, in which it was decided to celebrate the 'Punjab Cultural Day' on March 14 in a grand manner

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi gave a briefing regarding arrangements of Punjab Cultural Day.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir said that various events will be organized on Punjab Culture Day to highlight the culture of the province. Lahore Arts Council will organize drum performances, camel dance, horse dance, folk singing and other cultural events, he said and added that a craft bazaar and regional food stalls will also be set up to highlight the Punjabi culture.

He said that 'Bhangra' performance, folk music and other programs will be organized in indoor activities.

The Minister said that Punjab is the center of culture and tradition, adding that it is very important to organize cultural activities to promote culture of the biggest province of Pakistan.

Department of Information and Culture will play a full role to decorate the culture of Punjab with the pleasant colors of Spring season, he added.

