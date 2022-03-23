UrduPoint.com

Punjab Cultural Float Attracts National Day Parade Participants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Punjab Cultural Float remained a great source of attraction for the participants of the National Day parade 2022 at Parade Ground Islamabad, said Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) spokesman on Wednesday

He said the PAC management prepared it under the guidance of its Executive Director, Saman Rai.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed led the float of Punjab province, and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleiman was also present on the occasion.

The Punjab Float entailed Nishtar 2 Hospital with 500 beds in Multan, the health card issued to the 110 million population of Punjab province, Kartarpur corridor, village houses, a beautiful well, Garwanchi, Charkha, and many other traditional props were also part of Punjab float.

Famous folk singer Sai Riaz also performed on Punjab Float.

