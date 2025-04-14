Punjab Culture Day celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Like other districts of the province, Punjab Culture Day was celebrated across Gujrat with traditional fervor and participation to highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher, and Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam, participated in the celebrations by wearing traditional Punjabi attire during official duties.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said Punjab's culture promotes brotherhood, peace, tolerance, hospitality, and love.

He said the objective of Punjab Culture Day is to educate the younger generation about these traditions and preserve the province’s identity.

He added that societies rooted in cultural values are more resilient, and Punjab’s heritage reflects peace, love, and morality. Traditional dresses were worn by staff at government offices across the district, while similar activities took place in all tehsils, including Kharian and Sarai Alamgir.

Educational institutions, civil society organizations, and the public actively participated in the celebrations, reaffirming a collective commitment to the promotion and preservation of Punjab’s cultural legacy.