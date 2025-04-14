Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Celebrated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Punjab Culture Day celebrated

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Like other districts of the province, Punjab Culture Day was celebrated across Gujrat with traditional fervor and participation to highlight the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Sher, and Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam, participated in the celebrations by wearing traditional Punjabi attire during official duties.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said Punjab's culture promotes brotherhood, peace, tolerance, hospitality, and love.

He said the objective of Punjab Culture Day is to educate the younger generation about these traditions and preserve the province’s identity.

He added that societies rooted in cultural values are more resilient, and Punjab’s heritage reflects peace, love, and morality. Traditional dresses were worn by staff at government offices across the district, while similar activities took place in all tehsils, including Kharian and Sarai Alamgir.

Educational institutions, civil society organizations, and the public actively participated in the celebrations, reaffirming a collective commitment to the promotion and preservation of Punjab’s cultural legacy.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan