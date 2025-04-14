Punjab Culture Day celebrated

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm at the District Population Welfare Office (PWD).

The event was chaired by District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Umer Farooq. Officials and staff members of the department participated in the event, donning traditional attire and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Umer Farooq highlighted the significance of promoting regional traditions and cultural identity. He emphasized the role of cultural values in strengthening community bonds and promoting social harmony.

Various cultural activities and performances were held, reflecting the vibrant colors and diverse traditions of Punjabi culture. The event concluded with a pledge to continue preserving and promoting the rich cultural legacy of the province.