Punjab Culture Day Celebrated At Arts Council
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day celebrations were organized in Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division on Monday, in which folk songs, dhamal, dhol, gidda, Punjabi Bhangra, Heer Ranjha, and Ludi were performed.
In addition, handicraft stalls and other stalls including mehndi, Punjabi traditional clothes, clay pots, food, green maize bread stalls were also set up.
A painting competition on the theme of ‘Sohni Dharti Punjab De’ was also organized, in which prizes were distributed among the students who secured positions.
The competitions in traditional Punjabi games were also held among the students, including Punjabi dialects, Dipay, Pathu Garam, and Stopoo. Trophies were distributed among the position holders. Along with this, a discussion was held on the topic of ‘Punjab Rahatal Rang’, which included Dr.
Tohid Chatha, Tariq Javed and Dr. Nazia.
The special guests of the event were Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tayyab Sami Khan, DG FDA Asif Chaudhry, DG PHA Dilawar Khan Chadhar, Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Muhammad Imran Raza, and other officers.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated this effort of Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad and said that such programs should be continued for the promotion of Punjabi culture. Such activities are necessary to highlight the culture of Punjab and Rahatal Rang to revive the traditions and cultural heritage of Punjab among the new generation, he said.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid6 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela7 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges7 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation7 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident7 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD7 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree7 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project7 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM7 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements7 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed7 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain7 hours ago