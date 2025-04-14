Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Celebrated At Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Punjab Culture Day celebrated at arts council

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day celebrations were organized in Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division on Monday, in which folk songs, dhamal, dhol, gidda, Punjabi Bhangra, Heer Ranjha, and Ludi were performed.

In addition, handicraft stalls and other stalls including mehndi, Punjabi traditional clothes, clay pots, food, green maize bread stalls were also set up.

A painting competition on the theme of ‘Sohni Dharti Punjab De’ was also organized, in which prizes were distributed among the students who secured positions.

The competitions in traditional Punjabi games were also held among the students, including Punjabi dialects, Dipay, Pathu Garam, and Stopoo. Trophies were distributed among the position holders. Along with this, a discussion was held on the topic of ‘Punjab Rahatal Rang’, which included Dr.

Tohid Chatha, Tariq Javed and Dr. Nazia.

The special guests of the event were Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tayyab Sami Khan, DG FDA Asif Chaudhry, DG PHA Dilawar Khan Chadhar, Deputy Director Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Muhammad Imran Raza, and other officers.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated this effort of Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad and said that such programs should be continued for the promotion of Punjabi culture. Such activities are necessary to highlight the culture of Punjab and Rahatal Rang to revive the traditions and cultural heritage of Punjab among the new generation, he said.

