Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Celebrated At Govt College Sihal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 11:51 PM

Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal

"Punjab Culture Day" was celebrated on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and cultural love at Government Associate College for Women, Sihal, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) "Punjab Culture Day" was celebrated on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and cultural love at Government Associate College for Women, Sihal, Rawalpindi.

Various stalls were set up to present the culture and civilization of Punjab, on which traditional costumes, indigenous food, handicrafts were displayed.

On this occasion, the students sang Punjabi folk songs. Each stall was reflecting some aspect of Punjab and the students managed them with great interest and skill.

According to the details, the teachings of the famous Sufis of Punjab were presented in a very good manner.

At the end of the ceremony, Principal Samira Hameed said that we are very grateful to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, under whose guidance an excellent cultural day was organized.

Our culture is our identity. With the help of which, the students will not only be enlightened with their culture, but such events also promote their language, dress, values and spiritual heritage.

Punjab Culture Day is not just a ceremony but a means of celebrating love and identity with our culture. Today's event proved that our students are not only ahead in knowledge and skills but are also well aware of their cultural values.

Principal Samira Hameed also presented certificates of appreciation to the teachers who played a prominent role in the preparation of this event, so as to promote an atmosphere of constructive competition and instill motivation among the teachers and students.

APP/hrm

Recent Stories

Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Siha ..

Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal

5 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of He ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves launch of Health, Endurance, Longevity, an ..

11 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces agenda of seventh edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16

Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 16

10 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on bank earnings, auto tariff hopes

Stocks rise on bank earnings, auto tariff hopes

10 minutes ago
 Record sales, strong growth outlook dominate devel ..

Record sales, strong growth outlook dominate developer participation at IPS 2025

26 minutes ago
Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

27 minutes ago
 Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of N ..

Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of National Housing Policy 2025

27 minutes ago
 Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lump ..

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur

27 minutes ago
 Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League ..

Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups

27 minutes ago
 Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

27 minutes ago
 Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches ..

Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcar ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan