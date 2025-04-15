Punjab Culture Day Celebrated At Govt College Sihal
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 11:51 PM
"Punjab Culture Day" was celebrated on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and cultural love at Government Associate College for Women, Sihal, Rawalpindi
Various stalls were set up to present the culture and civilization of Punjab, on which traditional costumes, indigenous food, handicrafts were displayed.
On this occasion, the students sang Punjabi folk songs. Each stall was reflecting some aspect of Punjab and the students managed them with great interest and skill.
According to the details, the teachings of the famous Sufis of Punjab were presented in a very good manner.
At the end of the ceremony, Principal Samira Hameed said that we are very grateful to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, under whose guidance an excellent cultural day was organized.
Our culture is our identity. With the help of which, the students will not only be enlightened with their culture, but such events also promote their language, dress, values and spiritual heritage.
Punjab Culture Day is not just a ceremony but a means of celebrating love and identity with our culture. Today's event proved that our students are not only ahead in knowledge and skills but are also well aware of their cultural values.
Principal Samira Hameed also presented certificates of appreciation to the teachers who played a prominent role in the preparation of this event, so as to promote an atmosphere of constructive competition and instill motivation among the teachers and students.
