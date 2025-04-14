Punjab Culture Day celebrated in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the direction of the government of Punjab, Punjab Culture Day was celebrated with traditional fervor in Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq and other officers performed duties wearing traditional turbans and Ajrak, symbols of Punjab's identity.

The DC said that the purpose of celebrating Culture Day is to keep the beautiful culture and traditions of Punjab alive and to educate future generations about them.