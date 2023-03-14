UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day Celebrated In CM Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Punjab culture day celebrated in CM office

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Office in connection with Punjab Culture Day with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Office in connection with Punjab Culture Day with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest, here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir presented the traditional turban of Punjab to the CM. CCPO Lahore, secretary information, commissioner Lahore, chief secretary, secretary coordination of the Chief Minister's Office, and others were given turbans while deputy commissioner Lahore was given the traditional shawl.

On the occasion, CM said that the colors of Punjab's culture and traditions were heart-warming.

Punjab's culture was loved all over the world, and Punjabis, everywhere, had their unique identity. He said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity, and respect were the prominent colors of Punjab's culture. The scent of love, hospitality, and ethics comes from Punjab's soil, he noted. He said that every regional color was blended into Punjab's culture and every color shines in our culture. Punjab was the land of lively hearts, he added.

The CM and ministers appreciated the efforts of Provincial Minister Amir Mir and the Information and Culture department for celebrating this day.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister World Chief Minister Punjab Punjab All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

1 minute ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

11 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

11 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.