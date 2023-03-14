Punjab culture day celebrated in CM office

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Office in connection with Punjab Culture Day with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi as the chief guest, here on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir presented the traditional turban of Punjab to the CM. CCPO Lahore, secretary information, commissioner Lahore, chief secretary, secretary coordination of the Chief Minister's Office, and others were given turbans while deputy commissioner Lahore was given the traditional shawl.

On the occasion, CM said that the colors of Punjab's culture and traditions were heart-warming.

Punjab's culture was loved all over the world, and Punjabis, everywhere, had their unique identity. He said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity, and respect were the prominent colors of Punjab's culture. The scent of love, hospitality, and ethics comes from Punjab's soil, he noted. He said that every regional color was blended into Punjab's culture and every color shines in our culture. Punjab was the land of lively hearts, he added.

The CM and ministers appreciated the efforts of Provincial Minister Amir Mir and the Information and Culture department for celebrating this day.