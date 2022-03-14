Punjab Culture Day celebrated in Rwp division to promote Punjabi culture

Punjab Culture Day was celebrated here on Monday in Rawalpindi division with full zeal and zest to promote Punjabi culture

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Culture Day was celebrated here on Monday in Rawalpindi division with full zeal and zest to promote Punjabi culture.

Rawalpindi Arts Council and Sports Department Rawalpindi organized day long events including poster competitions, Punjab Cultural Exhibition, food stalls, craft bazaar, doll performances, traditional dances, games, folk musical night, cultural day sports gala, tug of war, mass wrestling and other programmes to celebrate Punjab Culture Day 2022.

According to a district administration spokesman, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal, the culture day was celebrated in all the four districts of the division - Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

The Deputy Commissioners of four districts had prepared plans for activities related to the culture day.

In this regard, different programmes were arranged here by the Rawalpindi Arts Council in which various stalls were set up to showcase traditional dance and sports while folk singers also performed.

First time in the history of Punjab, the Culture Day was celebrated last year on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Under the direction of Chief Minister, all-district officers wore turbans and traditional dresses to highlight the importance of occasion.

The DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq said that Punjab Culture Day was celebrated here on Monday in a befitting manner like other parts of the province. All the government officials including women wore their traditional dresses.

The spokesman informed that the festivities began here at 10 am. Stalls of artisans belonging to Pothohar region were set up at RAC.

Director General, (DG) Khana-e-Farhang Iran Rawalpindi was the special guest of Punjab Culture Day.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmad and former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor welcomed the guests.

Poster making competitions were organized under the theme 'Color of Punjab' in which a large number of students participated.

The performances of school children were organized in association with All Pakistan Private School Management Association. The children performed Punjabi culture and folk songs. Divisional President of APSAMA, Abrar Ahmad Khan, Amir Anwar and other office bearers participated.

All schools were awarded honorary shields and certificates. The aim of the competitions was to create awareness among the children.

In addition, an exhibition of paintings titled Beautiful Punjab was organized in which various artists participated.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Naheed Manzoor and Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad. 'Jhuley Lal' Party from Jhelum gave beautiful performances all day long.

A cultural rally was also organized under the leadership of Director Waqar Ahmad to create awareness about the culture of Punjab.

A platform for young singers was also provided in which the singers performed all day long.

A funny Mehfil-e-Mushaira presided by Prof Anwar Masood was also held in which Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Naseem Sehar, Dr. Mazhar Abbas, Dr. Aziz Faisal, Muhammad Arif, Saleem Akhtar, Mah Jabeen, Rukhsana Nazi, Shahbaz Chauhan and Darshehwar presented their poetry. DG Khana-e-Farhang congratulated the participants on Punjab Culture Day.

He said that Pakistan has a beautiful culture, adding, all the colors of Punjab could be seen here.

Naheed Manzoor said that Pakistan's beautiful culture is famous all over the world.

Director RAC said that it was a commendable initiative of the Punjab government that Culture Day was being celebrated all over the province.

A large number of people attended the celebrations of Punjab Culture Day.

/395