Punjab Culture Day Celebrated In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Colorful celebrations were organized in Sialkot district on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day, on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Colorful celebrations were organized in Sialkot district on the occasion of Punjab Cultural Day, on Monday.

A cultural walk was organized by the district administration from Katchehry Chowk which was led by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Farooq Akmal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Chief Officer (CO) Metropoliton Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, President District Bar Association Asim Iqbal, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, student of colleges and the people from all walks of life participated.

Punjabi 'bhangra' and horse dance attracted the citizens.

Addressing the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said that Punjab Culture Day is being celebrated like other parts of the province, adding that Punjab has a population of over 100 million and more than half of the country's population lives in this province.

He said that the most beautiful thing of Punjab is that the people who live here have lively hearts. Today, the culture day of this province is being celebrated with great enthusiasm so that the new generation can be enlightened with this beautiful culture, he added.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner arrived at Govt. Girls Christian High Secondary School Hajipura on a buggy. He was wearing the traditional blue turban of Punjab. He inspected the cultural stalls set up in the school and the students presented various dramas and tableaux to highlight the cultural and folk heritage of Punjab.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Authority Mian Muhammad Riaz, CEO Secondary Education Muhammad Ayyub, DEO Elementary Chaudhry Atta Elahi, Nosheen Zahira Gillani, Principal Zarina Shahid, educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, teachers and students of various government schools were also present on this occasion.

