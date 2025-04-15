Punjab Culture Day Celebrated With Zeal At Rawalpindi Colleges
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Government colleges across the city celebrated Punjab Culture Day with vibrant festivities, showcasing the province's rich heritage through traditional music, dance, and cuisine.
At Government Graduate College Asghar Mall, PML-N leader and MPA Raja Hanif Advocate inaugurated the week-long celebrations, stressing the importance of youth preserving cultural traditions. Principal Prof Dr Tanveer Khichi highlighted events like bhangra, giddha, folk songs, and traditional fashion shows, while students participated in Punjabi poetry contests and storytelling.
The campus was decorated with phulkari textiles, spinning wheels (charkha), and rural artifacts, with food stalls serving traditional foods Similarly, Government Graduate College (Girls) Satellite Town marked the day with exhibitions displaying Punjabi rural life, organized by the Fine Arts Department.
The Home Economics Department prepared authentic dishes, while history and economics departments displayed cultural setups with colorful textiles and traditional seating.
Principal Dr Fatima Gul praised the students' efforts, culminating the event with the national anthem.
Both colleges emphasized that Punjab Culture Day is not merely a festival but an educational movement to reconnect youth with their roots.
Recent Stories
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes
GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..
‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges7 minutes ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation7 minutes ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident17 minutes ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD17 minutes ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree27 minutes ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project37 minutes ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements47 minutes ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed47 minutes ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain47 minutes ago
-
Govt would help rehabilitation of fire affected traders of Hazro: Jahangir Khanzada47 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six in Illegal weapons crackdown47 minutes ago