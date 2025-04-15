Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Government colleges across the city celebrated Punjab Culture Day with vibrant festivities, showcasing the province's rich heritage through traditional music, dance, and cuisine.

At Government Graduate College Asghar Mall, PML-N leader and MPA Raja Hanif Advocate inaugurated the week-long celebrations, stressing the importance of youth preserving cultural traditions. Principal Prof Dr Tanveer Khichi highlighted events like bhangra, giddha, folk songs, and traditional fashion shows, while students participated in Punjabi poetry contests and storytelling.

The campus was decorated with phulkari textiles, spinning wheels (charkha), and rural artifacts, with food stalls serving traditional foods Similarly, Government Graduate College (Girls) Satellite Town marked the day with exhibitions displaying Punjabi rural life, organized by the Fine Arts Department.

The Home Economics Department prepared authentic dishes, while history and economics departments displayed cultural setups with colorful textiles and traditional seating.

Principal Dr Fatima Gul praised the students' efforts, culminating the event with the national anthem.

Both colleges emphasized that Punjab Culture Day is not merely a festival but an educational movement to reconnect youth with their roots.