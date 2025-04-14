Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Celebrated With Zeal In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Chiniot district on Monday.

According to DC office, district administration officers, including Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, wore traditional Punjabi attire to mark the occasion.

The DC highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, emphasizing that it embodies love, peace, brotherhood, unity, and tolerance.

He added that Punjab's culture has a unique place internationally and that celebrating Culture Day aims to promote these values.

Students showcased cultural stalls and presented tableaux to highlight Punjab's heritage.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed wore a traditional Punjabi pug while performing office duties, and other police officers followed suit.

The Punjab food Authority in Chiniot also observed Culture Day, with Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza wearing a traditional turban. Other officers and staff members dressed in traditional attire, aligning with the Punjab Government's instructions.

APP/mha/378

