Punjab Culture Day celebrations continue with vibrant festivities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The vibrant celebration of Punjab Culture Day, organized under the auspices of the Punjab Information and Culture Department, continued on the second day at the Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall, drawing thousands of attendees from across the province.

According to spokesperson, the three-day festival has transformed Alhamra into a living expression of Punjab’s rich traditions, soulful music, and vibrant artistic spirit, capturing the hearts of the people and reaffirming Punjab’s position as the cultural epicenter of Pakistan.

The second day of the festival witnessed a series of enthralling performances that left the audience spellbound. Renowned singer Sanam Marvi’s mesmerizing Sufi rendition created an unforgettable ambiance, her voice resonating through the evening air and stirring powerful emotions among the audience. Her performance, held in the Burney Garden of Alhamra, was followed by equally captivating appearances from Soumiya Khan and Jameel Lohar, whose mastery of folk music brought the true essence of Punjab alive on stage. Crowds swayed to the rhythmic beats of dhol, as vibrant bhangra, giddha, and luddi performances set the entire venue into a celebratory trance. More than just spectators, people of all ages found themselves dancing in joy, celebrating a culture that lives and breathes in every Punjabi heart.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, who has led this initiative with tireless dedication, said the festival reflects the government’s belief in cultural continuity to strengthen community bonds.

She emphasized that the province's cultural identity, rooted in poetry, dance, music, and craftsmanship, should be honored, not diluted. Through this festival, she said, the government aims to foster a renewed sense of belonging among the youth by reconnecting them with their linguistic, aesthetic, and emotional heritage.

Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed their profound pride in hosting such a landmark event. They stated that under the patronage of Minister Azma Bokhari, Alhamra, has once again proven to be a gateway to Punjab’s cultural soul. They added that the festival has redefined Alhamra’s relevance as a premier space for authentic and refined artistic expression, and praised the overwhelming public response as evidence that Punjab’s cultural heart still beats strong and proud.

The day’s programming also featured a stage performance of the classic Punjabi romance “Heer Ranjha,” alongside an intellectual session titled “Punjab: Today and Tomorrow,” which brought together cultural thinkers, writers, and artists to reflect on Punjab’s evolving identity. The evening unfolded with immersive dhol performances, soulful Sufi dance, and visually captivating displays of traditional costumes and handicrafts that transformed Alhamra into a cultural village echoing the rhythms of rural Punjab. The artistic installations, photo exhibitions, and handloom stalls remained a focal point of public interest, allowing citizens to not only view their culture but to experience it firsthand.