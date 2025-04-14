Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Ceremonies In Multan

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Punjab culture day ceremonies in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan decorated officials with Seraiki Ajrak and traditional Punjabi turbans as the officials began the day’s business with Punjab culture’s traditional beauty and colors in line with observance of Punjab Culture Day here on Monday.

“Punjab culture day is not just a day, it’s a symbol of lively traditions,” commissioner said as he decorated officials including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari with Ajrak and turban Monday morning.

Multan is the land of Sufis and saints and famed as the hub of civilization, knowledge, the commissioner said and hailed the culture, aroma, handicraft and hospitable nature of people of Multan.

All the four districts of Multan including Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran and Multan itself are the custodian of this culture and civilization. Commissioner said, Punjab’s culture has its roots in its glorious past, its lively present that indicates a brighter future.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari also spoke on the occasion and heaped praise on centuries old civilization, traditions, art, culture and people of Multan being its custodians.

Additional commissioners Kareem Bakhsh, Arshad Gopang, Rana Akhlaq, director arts council Qaisar Saleem, deputy director information Iram Salimee, assistant commissioners Zohaib Kareem, Mukarram Sultan and others were also present.

