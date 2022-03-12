UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day In Narowal On March 14: DC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 12, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Punjab Culture Day in Narowal on March 14: DC

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar has said that in the light of Punjab government's directives, the Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated in Narowal district on March 14, like in other districts

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar has said that in the light of Punjab government's directives, the Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated in Narowal district on March 14, like in other districts.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, she said that colorful programmes of public interest would be arranged on the special day.

She said that the Punjab culture would be highlighted through all these programmes. A walk would be held in a traditional manner by various departments and institutions. food stalls would also be set up at the tehsil and district level, she added.

The DC said that the Higher education Department would organise cultural shows, walks, dramas and other programs.

