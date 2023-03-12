'Punjab Culture Day' in Sargodha on March 14

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Director Arts Council Sargodha Adnan Khaliq Bhatti said on Sunday that the 'Punjab Cultural Day', scheduled for March 14, would be celebrated in an effective way under the directions of the provincial government in Sargodha.

Rallies would be taken out while kabaddi, football, volleyball and tug-of-war competitions would also be conducted at district and tehsil levels.

Food stalls would be set up across the city and the speech, poetry, folk songs and other competitions would also be held among students.

Adnan Khaliq also said that those nations remain alive who show love towards their culture and language and urged the citizens to participate in the programmes on the Culture Day.