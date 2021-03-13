UrduPoint.com
Punjab Culture Day Marked First Time In County's History

Sat 13th March 2021

Punjab Culture Day marked first time in county's history

District administration arranged a ceremony to mark Punjab Culture Day in a spirit to promote centuries old rich Punjabi cultural heritage, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration arranged a ceremony to mark Punjab Culture Day in a spirit to promote centuries old rich Punjabi cultural heritage, here on Saturday.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs Javed Akhtar Ansari, Saleem Labar, Tariq Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib Khan and some other officers attended the ceremony.

All the participants were wearing "Punjabi Turban". Addressing the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Broadcasting Nadeem Qureshi stated, it is a remarkable decision of Punjab Government to mark Punjab Culture Day.

He added that Punjab Culture Day was marked first time in the history of country.

Culture Day is marked to inform world about rich culture of the region. Earlier, Baloch and Saraiki Culture Days were also observed in the province. The lively nations celebrate their cultures in amicable way, said Qureshi. DC Qamar Zaman Qaisarani maintained that they had decided to organize mega festival Lok Virsa but it was postponed due to third wave of pandemic coronavirus. MPAs Saleem Labar, Javed Akhtar Ansari, and Tariq Abdullah also expressed their views.

More Stories From Pakistan

