Punjab Culture Day Marks New Era In Punjab's Cultural Revival: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that for the first time in the province’s history, Punjabi Culture Day is being celebrated grandly and officially

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that for the first time in the province’s history, Punjabi Culture Day is being celebrated grandly and officially.

She said that Punjab’s culture is no longer orphaned, those who will care for it have arrived. She emphasised that PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif is personally in contact with artists, and the chief minister Punjab envisions establishing a dedicated housing colony for them.

Azma said that the festival, officially launched under the special directive of the CM, will continue for three days, from 7 PM to 10 PM daily at Alhamra Arts Council, Lahore. Families from across Punjab are actively participating, where Punjabi artists are showcasing their cultural talents every evening.

“Punjab’s culture is so rich and vibrant that it cannot be fully represented in just three days,” she remarked. Alhamra has been transformed into a cultural hub, featuring representative pavilions from all divisions of Punjab, highlighting regional traditions, cuisine, attire, and customs.

She further added, “Punjab is the land of great Sufi saints like Baba Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, Sultan Bahu, and Baba Farid – and today, we are reviving that cultural heritage.”

She also noted the unique identities and specialities of each Punjabi city – from the Sohan Halwa of Multan and Barfi of Eminabad to the buffaloes of Sahiwal and the world-famous cuisine of Gujranwala.

Azma reiterated the chief minister’s commitment to the welfare of artists, including the proposal of a housing colony specifically for them. “The CM’s participation in the festival sends a clear message – Punjab’s culture is no longer neglected. We are committed to preserving and promoting this heritage,” she added.

She concluded by saying that the festival not only highlights Punjab’s rich cultural landscape but also serves as a bridge to connect the younger generation with their roots.

