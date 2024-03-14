Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Punjab Culture Day was marked in a prestigious ceremony held at the district council hall organized by the Punjab Culture Department

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Culture Day was marked in a prestigious ceremony held at the district council hall organized by the Punjab Culture Department.

DPO Rana Umer Farooq was the chief guest while the event was attended by ADC R Azuba Azim, AC Coordination Sadaf Akbar, AC Ahmed Naweed Baloch, Principal PS University College Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Saeed Rana, Mrs. Shazia Ahmed Khagha, and other government officials, profs and students.

Participants wore traditional Punjabi turbans. On this occasion, students of schools presented tableau on rural areas wearing traditional costumes.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq, addressing the ceremony, said that Punjabi culture was our identity, and its preservation is our collective responsibility.

Celebrating Punjab Culture Day at the government level is a noble tradition, and the purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the beautiful culture of the land of Punjab and to promote it further, he informed.

Hospitality, brotherhood, love, high morals, hospitality, and courage are prominent characteristics of Punjabi culture, and Punjab Police will uphold these traditions while ensuring the protection of life and property of the nation, he explained. At the end of the ceremony, a rally was also taken out.

