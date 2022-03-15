Punjab Culture Day observed at Boys High School Saduwala

A special ceremony, in connection with the Punjab Culture Day celebrations, was held at Govt Boys High School Saduwala

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A special ceremony, in connection with the Punjab Culture Day celebrations, was held at Govt Boys High School Saduwala.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar attended the function as special guest. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority Liaquat Ali Chaudhry, Senior Headmaster Asghar Ali Mughal, teachers and students were also present.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the programmes presented by the students and encouraged children.

She asked teachers to find the hidden talent among students and provide them with opportunities to explore their skills and abilities because children are precious asset to the country.

At the end of the function, Saba Asghar also inspected the science laboratory at the school and asked questions from students. She praised the hard work of the teachers and the academic standard of the students.

Earlier, a function was also held at Govt Ghulam Fatima Girls High School on the Culture Day, in which Chief Executive Officer Education Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, Headmistress Raheela Irshad, along with other female teachers, participated.

The students presented tableaus, dramas and other colorful programmes related to Punjab culture.