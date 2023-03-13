UrduPoint.com

Punjab Culture Day Observed In Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Culture Day was celebrated with a flurry of events in Attock on Monday with great fervor and zest.

A number of colourful events were organized in various parts of the district to celebrate Punjab Culture Day. Stalls decorated with traditional and cultural items from different parts of Punjab were set up in various schools.

In this regard, educational institutions have organized shows to promote Punjabi culture.

A main event was organized at the municipal committee school Attock which was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Chief Executive, District education Authority Malik Mohsin Abbas, District Education Officer Akram Zia.

