Punjab Culture Day Observed In Sargodha Division

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Punjab Culture Day observed in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) Sargodha division on Tuesday organized various colourful programmes including folk dance, folk songs, drama and photo exhibition in public and private institutions to mark the Punjab Culture Day.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was chief guest in the event while Additional Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, ADC HQ Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, ADC General Umar Farooq, AC Sargodha Nabeel Memon, CEO education Sardar Akhtar Abbas Baloch, Director Public Relations Shehzad Ahmed Wirk, AD Arts Council Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and Dr Haroon Rashid Tabasim, students and people from all walks of life participated in the festival.

On the occasion, a rally led by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was also staged.

Local folk artists performed a regional dance to the beat of drum while a horse dance also enthralled the participants.

Talking to the media, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said: "Our local culture distinguishes us from other areas of the world, and the purpose of celebrating culture day is to enlighten our generation with regional culture".

He said that Punjab had thousands of colours in its culture including festivals, food, clothes and ancient places, adding that those nations never develop which forgettheir civilization and culture.

Guests were dressed in traditional clothes of Punjab on the occasion.

