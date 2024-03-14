Open Menu

Punjab Culture Day Observed With Simplicity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Punjab culture day observed with simplicity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Culture Day on Thursday was observed with simplicity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the holy month of Ramazan.

Punjab Culture Day, also known as Punjabi Culture Day is celebrated on the 14th March.

The culture of Punjab was known globally due to its prominent characteristics and rich history, folk singer Fazal Jatt told APP.

Felicitating the people, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Uzair Khan said that happy Punjabi culture day to the people of Punjab.

Punjabi language is closely associated with oral traditions and folklore. Folk songs, known as “Punjabi Lok Geet,” narrate stories of love, nature, historical events, and societal issues, the ED Lok Virsa said.

He said that Punjabi music, including Bhangra and Punjabi pop, had a wide audience both within the Punjabi community and globally.

Punjabi language has a rich history, significant literary contributions, and serves as a medium for expressing emotions, stories and traditions.

