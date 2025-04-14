Open Menu

‘Punjab Culture Day’ Observed With Traditional Zeal In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 11:00 PM

‘Punjab Culture Day’ observed with traditional zeal in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The district council building in Attock came alive with vibrant colors and cultural pride on Monday as the city celebrated Punjab Culture Day with great zeal, gaiety and enthusiasm.

A number of events were organised in various parts of the district. Horse dancing, Punjabi dance, folk songs, and Stalls featuring traditional Punjabi food and clothing were set up during the event. Stalls decorated with traditional and cultural items from different areas were set up in various schools was center of attraction among the visitors.

Punjab Culture Day, observed every year on March 14, aims to promote love and respect for Punjabi language, traditions, and lifestyle.

Students, teachers, and government staff participated wholeheartedly, dressing in traditional Punjabi clothes.

Men wore dhoti-kurtas, khussas, and colorful turbans, while women dressed in shalwar kameez, lehengas, and dupattas, paired with traditional footwear like pumpi jutti.

Many also used cultural accessories like surma and dandasa, bringing back old customs with pride. Many government officials donned traditional dresses and turbans and prominent among them were Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed and all six Assistant Commissioners across the district wore traditional attire and performed duties in their offices.

