Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Culture Day was observed in Faisalabad with full zeal and zest, on Monday.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain inaugurated the culture celebrations by cutting ribbon in the main function held in Jinnah Garden where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, MPA Latif Nazar, MPA Firdous Rai and PTI leader Mian Azad Kastro were also present in addition to Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qaiser Abbas Rind, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and Director Faisalabad Arts Council Zahid Iqbal.

The world record holder Sadi Ahmed pulled the car through his moustaches while horse and camel dance were also arranged to mark the day.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain also led a rally taken out from Jinnah Garden in which DC Ali Shehzad, CPO and others also participated by wearing traditional dresses of Shalwar Qameez and turban.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance were the hallmarks of Punjab's culture.

He said that Punjab had a unique place at the international level and purpose of Punjab Culture Day was to further promote the beautiful aspects of Punjabi culture.

He said that Faisalabad was also culturally fertile region as people of this area were attached to their centuries-old culture.

Meanwhile, colorful event was organized at MC Girls High school Millat Colony where School Principal Rubina Shaheen visited the stalls set up by the students to show Punjabi Culture.

A similar event was also held at Divisional Information Office where Internees of CM Punjab program set up stalls to highlight various cultural values.

Director Information Muhammad Owais Abid visited the stall and appreciated the efforts of the students.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad also visited Government Girls High School Karkhana Bazaar, MC Girls Higher Secondary School Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk and Pakistan Model School Katchehry Bazaar where schoolchildren arranged stalls to highlight Punjab culture.