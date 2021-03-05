UrduPoint.com
Punjab Culture Day On Mar 14

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:58 PM

Punjab Culture Day on Mar 14

The Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated with enthusiasm and passion across the province on March 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated with enthusiasm and passion across the province on March 14.

According to official sources, a horse & cattle show, dog show, Kabaddi match, concert, Punjabi mushaira, food street and flowers exhibition would be part of the celebrations.

The objective of observing the day is to highlight and promote the Punjabi culture, the sources said.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali issued directions to the departments concerned for setting and meeting the targets to celebrate the day.

More Stories From Pakistan

