Punjab Culture Day Postponed To April 14
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Culture Day, originally scheduled for March 14, has been postponed in light of the tragic Jaffer Express incident and out of respect for the holy month of Ramazan.
The government of Punjab, alongside key cultural bodies, has announced that the event will now take place on April 14.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasising the province’s deep sense of empathy, expressed that the delay is a symbol of Punjab's shared grief and solidarity. "Punjab Culture Day is not merely about festivities but is a celebration of our values. Today, our hearts are with the victims of the train tragedy. This postponement honors both their memory and the sacredness of Ramadan," she stated.
Azma Bokhari, Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, reiterated this stance, highlighting that the rescheduling reflects the province's tradition of compassion. "While culture is at the heart of our society, it is empathy that binds us. The postponement of Punjab Culture Day is a mark of respect to those affected by this tragedy. We pray for the swift recovery of all and extend our deepest sympathies to the families grieving this loss,” she affirmed.
Punjab Culture Day is an opportunity to celebrate the province’s artistic heritage, which includes its iconic literature, music, and craftsmanship. This festival honors the legacy of poets like Waris Shah and Bulleh Shah, the vibrancy of folk music, and the intricate beauty of Phulkari embroidery. The rescheduled festival in April is expected to be an even grander celebration of Punjab’s rich cultural tapestry.
Razi Ahmed, Chairman of Alhamra Arts Council, which has long been instrumental in organising the event, expressed solidarity with the decision. "Alhamra has always been a guardian of Punjab’s cultural legacy. Postponing the event is in line with our core values. When Punjab Culture Day is celebrated in April, it will be a heartfelt tribute to our cultural heritage and our community," he said.
Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi also praised the decision. "Culture thrives in moments of unity and humanity. The postponement reflects our collective conscience in this difficult time. We are committed to delivering a memorable event in April," he said.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Life term awarded to 2 for killing lawyer during robbery5 minutes ago
-
Police begin crackdown under Tenancy Act5 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs immediate resolution of public issues and improved service delivery5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day postponed to April 145 minutes ago
-
Drivers held after two over-speeding vehicles detected on motorway5 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs "Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2021" meeting5 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in appeal seeking cancelation of accused's bail15 minutes ago
-
17 dead, 1,439 injured in Punjab road accidents15 minutes ago
-
Nigehban Ramadan package: 93pc target completes in division15 minutes ago
-
Revised estimates for 2 development schemes approved15 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders establishment of police facilitation centers, tight security for Ramazan & Eid15 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide witnesses auction of confiscated timber15 minutes ago