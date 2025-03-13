Punjab Culture Day postponed to April 14

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Culture Day, originally scheduled for March 14, has been postponed in light of the tragic Jaffer Express incident and out of respect for the holy month of Ramazan.

The government of Punjab, alongside key cultural bodies, has announced that the event will now take place on April 14.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, emphasising the province’s deep sense of empathy, expressed that the delay is a symbol of Punjab's shared grief and solidarity. "Punjab Culture Day is not merely about festivities but is a celebration of our values. Today, our hearts are with the victims of the train tragedy. This postponement honors both their memory and the sacredness of Ramadan," she stated.

Azma Bokhari, Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, reiterated this stance, highlighting that the rescheduling reflects the province's tradition of compassion. "While culture is at the heart of our society, it is empathy that binds us. The postponement of Punjab Culture Day is a mark of respect to those affected by this tragedy. We pray for the swift recovery of all and extend our deepest sympathies to the families grieving this loss,” she affirmed.

Punjab Culture Day is an opportunity to celebrate the province’s artistic heritage, which includes its iconic literature, music, and craftsmanship. This festival honors the legacy of poets like Waris Shah and Bulleh Shah, the vibrancy of folk music, and the intricate beauty of Phulkari embroidery. The rescheduled festival in April is expected to be an even grander celebration of Punjab’s rich cultural tapestry.

Razi Ahmed, Chairman of Alhamra Arts Council, which has long been instrumental in organising the event, expressed solidarity with the decision. "Alhamra has always been a guardian of Punjab’s cultural legacy. Postponing the event is in line with our core values. When Punjab Culture Day is celebrated in April, it will be a heartfelt tribute to our cultural heritage and our community," he said.

Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi also praised the decision. "Culture thrives in moments of unity and humanity. The postponement reflects our collective conscience in this difficult time. We are committed to delivering a memorable event in April," he said.