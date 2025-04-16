Punjab Culture Day To Be Celebrated At Alhamra From 18th
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, is set to come alive with colour, rhythm and heritage
as it will host Punjab Culture Day celebrations from April 18 to 19.
The vibrant two-day festival by the Department of Information and Culture promises
an immersive showcase of Punjab’s rich traditions, music, art and folk heritage, drawing together
acclaimed performers, artists, and scholars in a tribute to the province’s enduring
cultural legacy.
The colourful occasion will feature performances by some of the province's most celebrated
voices, including Naseebo Lal, Sanam Marvi, Zeeshan Rokhri, Nadeem Abbas Lohnewala,
and Jameel Lohar.
A wide array of cultural attractions is set to take centre stage, including traditional dhol performances,
camel and horse dances, flute and shehnai music, Heer singing, Luddi, Mahiye, Tappay, Boliyaan, Bhangra, Sufi dance, and folk tale Heer Ranjha.
The celebrations will also feature a Punjabi Craft Bazaar, street theatre and an art exhibition highlighting Punjab's traditional values.
The visual arts exhibition will display the remarkable works of acclaimed artists Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Mehboob Ali, Ghulam Mustafa, Dr Ejaz Anwar, Mughees Riaz, Shehla Farooqi and Nazir Ahmad.
A thought-provoking discussion session titled "Punjab: Today and Tomorrow" will feature renowned Punjabi scholars Parveen Malik, Dr Saeed Bhutta, Dr Sughra Sadaf, Nain Sukh, Anjum Qureshi, and Dr. Fauzia Ishaq, moderated by Dr. Shaista Nuzhat.
All events will be held in the evening, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm at the Alhamra.
